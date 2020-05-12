Valimai Release To Get Postponed Yet Again! Thala Ajith Starrer Likely To Hit Screens In Summer 2021

    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Thala Ajith's Valimai is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated movies of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and now as the lockdown is likely to end soon, the makers have decided to postpone the release to summer 2021. Well, an official confirmation about the same has not been made by the makers yet.

      Valimai

      Many other films have also been postponed to a new date. Vijay's Master will apparently release on Diwali, whereas Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe and Telugu epic flick RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli will have a Pongal 2021 release.

      Coming back to Valimai, the shooting of the film has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the makers had decided to release the movie in January 2021 but later, they had to change the date due to the ongoing pandemic. The Spain and Morocco schedules of Valimai, which were cancelled due to the outbreak, will now be shot in India.

      As per reports, Ajith will appear in the role of a police officer, which will be the major highlight of the movie. Bollywood divas Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi will appear as the female leads opposite Thala. Ileana D'Cruz will also have a special appearance in Valimai. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the popular Bollywood producer, and husband of the late actress Sridevi, the movie will have music and bgm composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Valimai will mark the second collaboration of director H Vinoth with Ajith after the 2019 film Nerkonda Parvai, which is the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. Ajith had reprised the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the court-room drama. Interestingly, the movie was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

      Read more about: valimai ajith valimai release
