      Valimai Shoot Update: Ajith Gets Injured During A Bike Stunt Sequence

      Thala Ajith has reportedly got injured on the sets of his upcoming film, Valimai. He suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt. Interestingly, Thala Ajith finished the Chennai schedule despite injuries.

      As per reports, Ajith has taken a break from the shoot. He will soon resume shooting the next schedule, which is set to happen in Hyderabad.

      Thala Ajith has always been loving motorbikes. He is known for performing bike stunts perfectly in his movies. Earlier, while performing the stunt, he has got injured on the sets of Arrambham. Apart from that, the actor also sustained the injury during the last day of shoot of Vedhalam. This injury led him to undergo surgery, which put him on crutches for some time.

      Ajith's next Valimai is the consecutive second collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio also delivered a hit Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Hindi film, Pink.

      Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' To Release On Diwali 2020

      In Valimai, Ajith is said to be playing the role of lawyer and the film is expected to hit the screens in Deepavali.

