Valimai Starring Ajith Will Not Have A Direct-To-OTT Release, Confirms Boney Kapoor

Recently, there were reports about Thala Ajith's Valimai team rescheduling the release of the film from Summer 2021. Apparently, the actor has decided to halt the shooting of the big project until everything comes under control amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Of lately, there were also media reports suggesting that the makers of Valimai are gearing up for a direct OTT release, which saddened the fans, who were eagerly awaiting for the film on the big screen. Well, worry not as we have a new update which has to do with the release of the movie.

During a recent interview with a leading news portal, the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor confirmed that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platforms. During the session, he said that some films are meant for larger than life theatrical experience and he is excited to bring his upcoming films (including Ajith's Valimai, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab) on big screens. The renowned producer was quoted as saying, "I strongly believe there are certain films which are meant for larger than life theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. I am extremely excited to bring my films to the big screen."

Coming back to Valimai, recent grapevine suggests that director H Vinoth and the team is planning to shoot the high-octane action sequences in India, which were supposed to be shot in Spain and Morocco, owing to travel restrictions due to COVID-19 lockdown. As per rumours, Ajith will appear in the role of a police officer, which will be the major highlight of the movie. Bollywood divas Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi will appear as the female leads opposite Thala. Ileana D'Cruz will also have a special appearance in Valimai.

