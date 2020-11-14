Valimai: Thala Ajith Wraps Up The Hyderabad Schedule Of The H Vinoth Directorial

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema will next be seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Valimai. Reportedly, Ajith and his team have now wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of his highly anticipated project. As per the reports, the Hyderabad schedule of the H Vinoth directorial was wrapped up in 20 days.

If the reports are to be believed, Ajith celebrated Deepavali in advance on the sets of Valimai with the cast and crew members, before the pack up. According to the sources close to the project, the actor amused the entire team by traveling from his hotel room to the location in Ramoji Rao film city in his Ducati bike, every day.

Recently, Karthikeya Gummakonda had dropped a major hint on Valimai, while thanking the Ajith fans for wishing him on his birthday. In his Twitter post, the actor has requested the fans to maintain patience, as a highly exciting update on Valimai is on the way. From the actor's words, it is evident that the movie will be a complete treat for the fans of Ajith and Tamil cinema audiences.

Bollywood actresses Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi are appearing as the female leads opposite Ajith in Valimai. Ileana D'cruz, the popular actress is said to be making a special appearance in the movie. Valimai is expected to hit the theaters by the second half of 2021.