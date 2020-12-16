Valimai: The H Vinoth Directorial To Release On Thala Ajith's 50th Birthday?

Ajith Kumar, the Thala of Tamil Cinema will be next seen in the highly anticipated action-thriller Valimai. The actor has reportedly wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of the project and is planning to kickstart the next schedule shortly. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release Valimai on May 1, 2021, Ajith's 50th birthday.

According to the reports published by a leading daily, around 20 percent shoot of the H Vinoth directorial is still pending. The team is aiming to wrap up the project by Pongal 2021. In that case, the chances for Valimai to release on Thala Ajith's 50th birthday is higher, as it might not take long for the team to wrap up the post-production.

In that case, Valimai will emerge as a truly special film for both the leading man Ajith Kumar and his fans. The Thala fans are highly upset about their idol's absence from the big screen for more than a year. However, the grapevine suggests that the makers of Valimai are planning to compensate for the long delay in the project with this special treat.

Also, the reports suggest that Ajith is planning to shoot continuously till the wrap after resuming the next schedule, in order to finish it as soon as possible. The hardworking star has reportedly decided to not take a break even on Christmas and New Year days, as the much-awaited project has already been delayed for so long.

Ajith Kumar is making a comeback to the police roles with the H Vinoth directorial, which reportedly revolves around racing. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi appears as the female leads opposite Ajith. Senior actress Sumitra, VJ Bani, Karthikeya Gummakonda, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Valimai is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Also Read:

Thala Ajith & Boney Kapoor Have THIS To Say To Fans Requesting For Valimai Updates

Rajinikanth And Nayanthara Arrive At Hyderabad For Annaatthe Shoot; Pictures Win The Internet!