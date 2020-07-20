Vanitha Vijaykumar And Kasthuri Shankar Engage In A Twitter War!

Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with Peter Paul has given rise to quite a lot of controversies. The actress was severely criticized by a few celebrities and netizens for marrying the filmmaker, alleging that he has not divorced his first wife Elizabeth Helen.

Well now, actress Kasthuri Shankar has extended financial support to Elizabeth which has evidently irked Vanitha, who took to her social media handle to criticize the duo. The Manikkam actress wrote that Kasthuri has no life and asked Elizabeth Helen as to why she needs a husband who she alleges is a drunkard and a womanizer.

Kasthuri Shankar retorted to her tweet as she wrote that she is not the one stealing other's spouses and re-enacting teenage wedding dreams at the age of 40. Kasthuri tweeted, "Don't assume that I have no life just because I do not sell it on YouTube. I am not the one stealing other people's spouses and reenacting teenage wedding dreams at forty. And yes, I will support her in every way, most importantly, LEGALLY."(sic)

Don't assume that I have no life just because I do not sell it on youtube. I am not the one stealing other people's spouses and reenacting teenage wedding dreams at forty.



And yes, I will support her in every way, most importantly, LEGALLY. https://t.co/bXmj2ilLhA — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2020

Soon the verbal feud between the two actresses turned into a Twitter war as they pulled Lakshmy Ramakrishnan into the matter. Vanitha had called Lakshmy a fake phony judge of her television show. Kasthuri replied that the actress should be arrested as she is guilty of cyber abuse, attacking the modesty of a woman and defaming Lakshmy.

legal standpoint- Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of cyber abuse , attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on surya Devi for abusing her, She has done the exact same offence toward madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan . She can be arrested. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Further, Vanitha tweeted that she is blocking Kasthuri from her life and Twitter as the latter is only capable of being a comedy piece. Vanitha also said though she is divorced twice she is not degrading or embarrassing her former husbands to get sympathy. Talking about the petition filed by Elizabeth Helen, the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant tweeted, "Once family court opens she will go away getting exactly what she is waiting for for..now nothing can he done...its not a case for getting justice..its not a murder or rape people..dont u get it wether u like it or not Peter paul and I are in love and are in a future together."(sic)

Once family court opens she will go away getting exactly what she is waiting for..now nothing can he done...its not a case for getting justice..its not a murder or rape people..dont u get it wether u like it or not Peter paul and I are in love and are in a future together.. — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 20, 2020

It is to be noted that Vanitha recently filed a case against Surya Devi and producer Ravinder, alleging that the duo tarnished her image by abusing and spreading misinformation on social media.

Surya Devi Files Complaint Against Vanitha Vijaykumar For' 'Tarnishing Her Reputation!

Vanitha Vijayakumar Meets Asst Commissioner; Cop Assures Action Against Ravinder And Surya Devi