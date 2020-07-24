Vanitha Vijaykumar Apologises To The People Of Thanjavur!

Of lately, Vanitha Vijaykumar took a short hiatus from social media post her verbal brawl with actresses Kasthuri Shankar and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. Well, now it looks like everything is well and good yet again for the Manikkam actress, as she makes a comeback with an apology to the people of her hometown Thanjavur.

Apparently, the actress apologized for her statement in which she said that it is very common in Thanjavur for a man to have more than one spouse. Vanitha said that she is very proud of her native's heritage and culture and tweeted, "Tanjavour is my native and I am very proud of its heritage and culture..I never spoke anything to hurt any of my people who are all my family..I spoke very proudly that the men are so honest to take care of their families and be true to their commitments and responsibilities."

In another tweet, she wrote that both her parents are from Thanjavur and her words might have been misunderstood by the people. She wrote, "I spoke highly of my father as a husband who is from tanjavour..my mother too is from #Tanjore but different castes. I will never feel bad to apologize for something I have said or done wrong if it really was wrong... I have been misunderstood but have no such disrespect."

Vanitha also requested people to not misinterpret her anger and tone to another issue. She further wrote, "My fellow brothers and sisters from #Tanjore..kindly don't misinterpret my anger and tone to another issue as disrespectful to you.. I am very sorry if I unintentionally said anything that may have hurt your feelings..endrendum thalaivanugugiren en thajai mannirku (I bow forever to my ancestral land)."

For the uninitiated, Vanitha Vijaykumar became the talk of the town post her wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul. Netizens along with few celebrities started slamming her on social media after Peter's first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him for marrying the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame without divorcing her.

Sanam Shetty Requests Vanitha Vijaykumar To Not Support Extra Marital Affairs!

Vanitha Vijaykumar And Kasthuri Shankar Engage In A Twitter War!