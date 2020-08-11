Vanitha Vijaykumar Demands Rs 2.5 Crore From Lakshmy Ramakrishnan For Defaming Her!

Two weeks ago, senior actress Lakshmy Ramakrishnan had sent a legal notice to Vanitha Vijaykumar alleging defamation during a media interaction. She also demanded a mammoth amount of Rs 1.25 crore as compensation, for the damages caused to her and her husband's image with her defamatory remarks on air. Well now, Vanitha has hit back at the Ammani actress, as she sends a legal notice to Lakshmy through the former's advocate demanding Rs 2.5 crore as compensation for maligning her reputation.

The Manikkam star has shared a copy of the notice on her Twitter account, captioning the picture as "Legal notice reply sent to the fake drama judge." In the notice, it is said that an amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been asked as compensation from Lakshmy for interfering and spoiling Vanitha's reputation in public by making false allegations. It read, "My client claims a sum of Rs 2.5 crore as damages from your clients for interfering and spoiling my client's reputation in her public life by giving false allegations. My client will never seek any public apology but if your client comes forward in good gesture and apologise publicly in the media, my client will reciprocate the same in all goodness for peaceful living."

Legal notice reply sent to the fake drama judge . pic.twitter.com/EUpSuPFjfB — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 8, 2020

Talking about the interaction of the two actresses on a YouTube channel, the notice claimed that Vanitha didn't defame Lakshmy, rather she was defending herself from the comments made against her during the latter's interview with Elizabeth Helen (Peter Paul's first wife). It read, "My client clearly did not defame your clients. She was defending herself from the wrong comments made on her by the first of your clients in the previous interview with Mrs. Elizabeth Helen. It was the first of your client who triggered my client's emotions and faced such wrath for interfering into unwarranted family and personal affairs."

Well now, the fans and followers of Lakshmy Ramakrishnan are awaiting her response on the same, as the matter turns serious day by day. For the unversed, Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul took a turn for the worse, after his first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him alleging that he has married the actress without divorcing her.

Vanitha Vijaykumar And Kasthuri Shankar Engage In A Twitter War!

Sanam Shetty Requests Vanitha Vijaykumar To Not Support Extra Marital Affairs!