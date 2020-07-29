Vanitha Vijaykumar In Trouble After Complaint Filed Against Her For Violating Lockdown Norms

Vanitha Vijaykumar has yet again made it to the headlines, and this time not for her recent wedding with Peter Paul, but for a different reason. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed against the actress for violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Vanitha allegedly hosted an event in her apartment in Porur, without the permission from the concerned authority. The complainant, one of the residents in the same building said that the actress didn't seek permission from the government for the event that happened amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The event reportedly took place on June 27 in the presence of over 20 people.

The police have now registered a case against Vanitha for violation of Section 144 and other sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). They reportedly said that the CCTV footage of the event has been collected and the investigation is going on.

It is to be noted that a few days back, Vanitha had released a video of her family who was seen relishing dinner and ice cream inside a car amid the lockdown on the occasion of Peter Paul's birthday. There are reports suggesting that the event might have been arranged in connection with the filmmaker's birthday.

Vanitha's recent wedding with Peter became the talk of the town after his first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him, for marrying the actress without divorcing her. Several people including netizens and a few celebrities slammed the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame for taking a 'wrong' step.

For those who are unaware, Vanitha was earlier married to Akash in 2000 which lasted for 5 years. After divorcing him, the actress got married to a businessman Anand Jay Rajan for the second time. But the marriage didn't last for long as the duo parted ways after 4 years.

