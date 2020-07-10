Vanitha Vijaykumar Lashes Out At Cyberbullies: I Am Only Answerable To God And My Conscience

Looks like the controversy around Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with Peter Paul is not going to end soon. With the filmmaker's first wife filing a case against him and people's response towards the wedding, the actress seems to be irked as she sharply responded yet again on the ongoing cyber bullying.

Vanitha took to her social media handle and said that cyberbullying is not a joke and it can cost someone's life. She wrote, "To all those who know nothing about what really happened and are finding so much joy in targetting me. You first have to realize it is also against the law and Inhuman to harass someone and put nasty, hurtful and vulgar comments...#cyberbullying is not a joke....it can cost someone's life."

She further added that if she would have taken the bullies seriously, she would have harmed herself out of depression. "If I took what you people are trying to do to me seriously I could have myself out of depression and frustration. That would make you all murderers. Think before you do this to anyone. It isn't right..if I have really committed a crime or done something wrong, law isn't going to spare me...i believe god is watching.. i am only answerable to him and my conscience. I am clear. You people know nothing close to the truth. Writing all this filth doesn't show who I am but definitely show who you are", Vanitha Vijaykumar wrote.

For the uninitiated, the Manikkam actress recently slammed senior actresses Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Kutty Padmini, who gave their opinion on their respective social media handles. Vanitha has also filed a case against a woman who posted videos abusing and threatening her on social media.

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss Fame has entered wedlock for the third time on June 27 amid COVID-19 lockdown. Vanitha was earlier married to actor Akash in the year 2000 which lasted for 5 years. The actress got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after 4 years of wedlock. Also, the daughter of senior actor Vijaykumar, Vanitha has a son Vijaya Srihari and two daughters Jaynitha and Jovitha.

