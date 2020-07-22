    For Quick Alerts
      Vanitha Vijaykumar Quits Social Media Post Her Tweet On Nayanthara-Prabhu Deva Relationship!

      Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul has led to a lot of controversies. The actress was slammed by the netizens for marrying a person who is not even divorced his first wife, Elizabeth Helen. She was equally criticized by actresses like Kasthuri Shankar, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Sanam Shetty and producer Ravinder for her stand on the wedding.

      Known for her straightforwardness, Vanitha backed all the criticism boldly and requested everyone to stay away from her personal matter. Well, looks like the actress has decided to quit the social media arena after being scrutinised for her wedding with Peter Paul, and for calling out Nayanthara over her past relationship with Prabhu Deva.

      Replying to a follower, who asked as to why people like Kasthuri and Lakshmy didn't question big celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara instead of targetting her, Vanitha wrote, "@LakshmyRamki @kasthuri ur call on this...is Nayanthara also a #bitch when she was living with prabhu deva. Why didn't you voice for his wife ramlath who was also mother of 3 and going to court and media."

      Though a few fans supported her statement, several other netizens slammed her saying that the stars never shared disgusting couple videos on social media like her. Other suggested her to stand alone and fight for her victory instead of pulling others as her backup. Well, it is said that the actress found herself in trouble after she pulled Nayanthara's name into the matter, which eventually forced her to quit social media. Vanitha has also switched off comments on YouTube

      Of lately, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame had filed a case against a woman named Suriya Devi and producer Ravinder for allegedly abusing and tarnishing her image on social media.

      Sanam Shetty Requests Vanitha Vijaykumar To Not Support Extra Marital Affairs!

      Vanitha Vijaykumar And Kasthuri Shankar Engage In A Twitter War!

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
