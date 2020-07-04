Vanitha Vijaykumar Responds To Kutty Padmini’s Advice: You Proved Your Intentions, I am Unlike You

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Vanitha Vijaykumar has indeed become the talk of the town since her recent wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul. The happy wedding took a sharp turn when the latter's first wife filed a complaint against him for marrying the actress without divorcing her. Many celebrities took to social media to severely criticize the much talked about wedding. Responding to them, Vanitha took to her social media handle to lash out at those who pointed fingers at her wedding with the love of her life.

      Of lately, actress Kutty Padmini advised Vanitha to admit her children in a hostel, as it will be difficult for them to stay with a person who drinks alcohol. Responding to her advice, the latter tweeted, "Dear @KuttyPadhmini sorry to have to comment here but you spoke here not to me..u could have had me in an interview.. I would have obliged since I respect u... but now u proved ur intentions...let me tell u one think...ty for your worst suggestions on dumping mu kids.. I m unlike u."

      Well, after her serious tweet, Kutty Padmini went on to apologize on Twitter and also added that she is sad as Vanitha couldn't understand her. She tweeted, "Hi Vanitha I am matured enough to say sorry if I have hurt you I bless you I feel sad u didn't understand me." Vanitha then reacted to the senior actress' apology tweet and asked her to refrain from gossiping about celebrities on her channel and advised to for original content. She wrote, "Ty for apologising.. Least expected such an immature advice on sending away kids to hostel ..my kids are my life and my world...kindly refrain from gossiping about film people in your channel and go for original content ..coz all film personalities don't fire back it hurts still."

      For the unversed, Vanitha Vijaykumar and Peter Paul tied the knot on June 27 in Chennai. This marks the third wedding of the actress as she was earlier married to Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for 5 years. The duo got divorced due to reasons best known to them. The actress got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after 4 years of wedlock. She has a son Vijaya Srihari and two daughters Jaynitha and Jovitha.

