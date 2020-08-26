Vanitha Vijaykumar’s Husband Peter Paul Hospitalized; Actress Says ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Vanitha Vijaykumar recently made it to the headlines for her wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul. Well now, as per reports, Peter has been admitted to Chennai's Ramchandra Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Though the actress didn't reveal the illness or the incident that took place, she tweeted, "Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough..face it..when u do..trust me..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.."

Earlier in the day, she tweeted that no Corona or haters can pull the duo apart, and said that God had given a challenge to them to test the strength of their love for each other. She wrote, "Yesterday was a very important day we would never forget..god gave us a challenge to face together..to test the strength of our love for each other..we passed with flying colors...I believe in miracles...he is mine and I am his...I always believe god has a plan..now I know why."

Vanitha Vijaykumar, who is usually seen sharing glimpses from her life on social media, further thanked her fans and followers for supporting her and Peter during the tough time. She tweeted, "Thanking you lovely souls who sent us messages and cared about us..it means the world to us..life is very short and unpredictable Live and let live."

It is to be noted that her recent wedding with Peter became the talk of the town when his first wife, Elizabeth Helen filed a case against the director for marrying the actress without divorcing her. Soon after the incident, several people including netizens and a few celebrities slammed the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame for taking such a step.

For those who are unaware, Vanitha's recent wedlock marks her third wedding. She was earlier married to actor Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for five years. The actress got remarried to a businessman Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after four years of marriage.

