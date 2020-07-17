Vanitha Vijaykumar’s Statement Recorded By Vadapalani Police On Her Complaint Against Surya Devi

Vanitha Vijaykumar along with her advocate Sridhar appeared at Vadapalani police station to record their statement related to the case she registered against Surya Devi. Though the case was filed at Porur station, the police shifted the case to Vadapalani.

The Commissioner of Police is said to have ordered an immediate enquiry into the case. Sharing the same, Vanitha had tweeted, "Going to all women police station vadapalani for my complaint enquiry against surya devi and ravindran. Commissioner of police has given orders for immediate enquiry case diverted from porur ps."(sic)

For the uninitiated, Peter's first wife Elizabeth Helen had also filed a case against him at the same police station. The complaint stated that Peter got married to the actress without divorcing her.

Coming back to Vanitha Vijaykumar, a few days back, the Manikkam actress had met the Assistant Commission of Police who assured her that action against Surya Devi and Ravinder will be taken soon. Vanitha had filed the case against the duo for slamming and abusing her on social media. Later, the actress along with her advocate, alleged that the woman involved in the case is a drug peddler and they have all the evidence to prove their statement.

Meanwhile, Surya Devi has filed a counter-complaint against the actress for tarnishing her image and branding her as a 'drug peddler'. She has also challenged the actress on her YouTube channel that she will continue to torture Vanitha until the latter is behind the bars.

The actress became the talk of the town post her wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul. Earlier, she was married to actor Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for 5 years. She got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan which also didn't work well and the duo parted ways after 4 years of the wedlock.

