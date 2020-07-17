    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vanitha Vijaykumar’s Statement Recorded By Vadapalani Police Regarding Complaint Against Surya Devi

      By
      |

      Vanitha Vijaykumar along with her advocate Sridhar appeared at the Vadapalani Police Station to record their statement related to the case she registered against Surya Devi. Though the case was filed at Porur station, the police shifted the case to Vadapalani.

      vanitha

      The Commissioner of Police is said to have ordered an immediate enquiry into the case. Sharing the same, Vanitha had tweeted, "Going to all women police station vadapalani for my complaint enquiry against surya devi and ravindran. Commissioner of police has given orders for immediate enquiry case diverted from porur ps."(sic)

      For the uninitiated, Vanitha's husband Peter Paul's first wife Elizabeth Helen had also filed a case against him at the same police station. The complaint stated that Peter had got married to Vanitha without divorcing her.

      Coming back to Vanitha Vijaykumar, a few days back, the Manikkam actress had met the Assistant Commissioner of Police who assured her that action against Surya Devi and Ravinder will be taken soon. Vanitha had filed the case against the duo for allegedly slamming and abusing her on social media.

      Later, the actress along with her advocate, alleged that the woman involved in the case is a drug peddler and they have all the evidence to prove their statement.

      Meanwhile, Surya Devi has filed a counter-complaint against the actress for tarnishing her image and branding her as a 'drug peddler'. She has also challenged the actress on her YouTube channel that she will continue to torture Vanitha until the latter is behind the bars.

      The actress became the talk of the town post her wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul. Earlier, she was married to actor Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for fice years. She got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan, which also didn't work out and the duo parted ways after four years.

      Surya Devi Files Complaint Against Vanitha Vijaykumar For Tarnishing Her Reputation!

      Vanitha Vijayakumar Meets Asst Commissioner; Cop Assures Action Against Ravinder And Surya Devi

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X