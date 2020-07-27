Vanitha Vijaykumar Slams Kasthuri Shankar As Latter Meets Vijayalakshmi’s Family At The Hospital

Looks like Vanitha Vijaykumar is not happy with Kasthuri Shankar's recent gesture of visiting actress Vijayalakshmi's family. The Senthamizh Paattu actress apparently paid a visit to the family of Vijayalakshmi, who attempted suicide after suffering constant cyber-bullying on social media.

Kasthuri had tweeted, "Met Vijayalakshmi's family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered, paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage, watched her life unravel. Couldn't even recognise her yesterday."

Vanitha was evidently irked with the tweet and took to her social media handle to comment on the same. Calling Kasthuri a person full of poison and venom, the Manikkam actress said, "Omg seriously...now c this people..this fake lawyer is an investigation specialist and FBI officer...what the hell does she think...probing into every celebrity womans personal life and discuss it in public and criticize them and dissect them..she is full of poison and venom."

Omg seriously...now c this people..this fake lawyer is an investigation specialist and FBI officer...what the hell does she think...probing into every celebrity womans personal life and discuss it in public and criticize them and dissect them .she is full of poison and venom. https://t.co/1cVYnhxRoC — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 27, 2020

For the uninitiated, the duo had recently engaged in a Twitter war soon after Kasthuri expressed full support to Peter Paul's first wife Elizabeth Helen. Apparently, Vanitha slammed the actress for involving in her personal matter and her wedding with the filmmaker. Elizabeth had filed a case against Peter and alleged that he married Vanitha without divorcing her, which eventually turned netizens and a few celebrities against the newly-weds.

Coming back to Vijayalakshmi' s recent suicide attempt, the actress in a video message reportedly claimed that she was harassed by Naam Thamizhar Katchi and Panangattu Padai party leaders Seeman and Hari Nadar respectively. Vijayalakshmi is known for films like Friends (2001) and Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010).

After the video was uploaded on Facebook, her sister Usha along with actor Gayathri Raghuram took her to a private hospital in Adyar. According to Gayathri, Vijayalakshmi's health condition is stable.

