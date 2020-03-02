Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Exposes Casting Couch In The Industry; Claims To Have A Proof!

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, recently spoke about casting couch's existence in the industry. The actress exposed many producers and directors who tried to ask for favours, despite knowing that she is the daughter of actor-politician Sarathkumar.

During a media interaction, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar confessed that she has proof and managed to escape the trap of casting couch by saying NO. In an interaction, she said, "The Women should expose the predators. I have faced a similar situation but I brought it out in the open. I have faced all the situations and I learnt to say no. I also have proof of recorded phone conversations where people have said that I would not compromise."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also claimed that people banned her for saying NO to casting couch. "After saying no to casting couch, many people banned me. But, today I have completed 25 films and standing on my feet. I have worked with 25 good producers and directors. Recently I signed my 29th film," she added.

Varalaxmi is not the first to have opened up about casting couch. In the wake of the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry, many actresses came out and spoke about sexual harassment they faced in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will next be seen in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan-starrer Krack.