Varma Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Kollywood film Varma starring Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury has fallen prey to piracy. The romantic drama has been leaked by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. Also, the film has been released today (October 6, 2020) on the OTT platform Simply South.

Let us tell you that the film is the shelved version of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, which was later re-shot completely as Adithya Varma. Apparently, the film's producers decided to release the film after several fans and followers of the director Bala demanded a release of his version.

Notably, the makers of Varma were not happy with the final product helmed by Bala and therefore decided to revamp the old copy by roping Gireesaaya on board, a former associate of Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga. Later, the National Award-winning director Bala revealed that it was his decision to walk out of the project and denied the allegations made by the makers. He wrote on his social media handle, "In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from this project."

Meanwhile, Varma is bankrolled by Mukesh R Mehta and features Raiza Wilson in a pivotal role. The music for the film has been composed by Radhan M, who is also the music composer for Adithya Varma.

