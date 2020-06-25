Vasuki Bhaskar Says There Are Many Sushant Singh Rajputs In Tamil Industry, Cites Ajith’s Example

Fans and well-wishers of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput are still in shock over his untimely demise. His death by suicide has now stirred a debate on nepotism and bullying of stars who come from outside the film industry. Recently, Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav called out nepotism in Mollywood. In a post shared on Facebook, the actor revealed some of the unwritten rules and regulations of the industry, and discrimination that divides the senior and the junior actors.

Well now, celebrated costume designer and stylist Vasuki Bhaskar's recent tweet has surprised many as she revealed that there are many Sushant Singh Rajputs' in the Tamil film industry. Also, cousin of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, Vasuki talked about the struggles of artists in the industry who suffer silently without even getting proper recognition and income. She also cited an example of Ajith for the newcomers to learn from. Her tweet read, "There are many a #SushatSinghRajput in our Tamil film industry who get no payment, no support, no recognition yet they put a brave front n smile to the camera. Few speak to me, few remain silent in pain 2 suffer humiliation in a different form. To so many such, remember thala Ajith then n now."(sic)

There are many a #SushantSingRajput in our tamil film industry who get no payment ,no support,no recognition yet they put a brave front n smile to e camera.few speak 2me few remain silent in pain 2suffer humiliation in a diff. form. To so many such,remember thala Ajith then n now https://t.co/L3wCUZSVVd — vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) June 20, 2020

Her bitter revelation about the industry has come as a surprise to many. Well, we will have to wait and watch if any of the artists who have gone through such instances, open up to the world to share his or her ordeal in the industry.

For the unversed Vasuki Bhaskar has earlier worked with Ajith in Mankatha and Billa 2. On a related note, Ajith will next be seen inValimai directed by H Vinoth which is halted for now due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

