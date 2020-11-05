Velmurugan Says Balaji Murugadoss Thinks Of Himself As The Owner Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Velmurugan was evicted in the fourth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The singer best known for his diplomatic take in the house became the second contestant to get evicted after actress Rekha.

Vel had started off his journey in the show by singing peppy numbers which indeed entertained the mini-screen audience and even the contestants. Well recently, during his interaction with Indian Express, the singer talked about his life inside the house.

He stated that he had entered the house to have new experiences with new people. He said, "I had entered the house for the experience. I felt It was an opportunity to meet different kinds of people. I am happy that I was the same person inside as I am outside. Kamal sir, who asked many people to improve their behavior, called me, 'Makkal oda soththu' (People's asset). It made me really happy."

Talking about Archana-Balaji Murugadoss' high-voltage verbal brawl in the show, of which Velmurugan was also a part of, he said that the duo used him for their personal tussle. "They used me as bait for their personal tussle. I knew that, but I do feel I should have reacted more strongly. I do not know what was telecasted, but after he was woken up, Bala kept ranting at me. I had told him that this wasn't his house, this was Bigg Boss and the rules are different. The house captain (Archana Chandhoke) had asked me to wake him up, and so I did. If he had an issue, he should have sorted it out with her," he said.

Velmurugan further added that he knew Archana would get close with Bala and if she did not, she would have faced humiliation each day in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. It is to be noted that Archana and Balaji got emotional after their tiff related to house duties. The popular Video Jockey had said that she considers the model-turned-actor like her own child.

Talking about Balaji's behaviour towards him, Vel said, "Bala's behavior always betrayed the discomfort he felt with me. He thinks of himself as the Bigg Boss, like he were the owner of the show. It took me a while to understand that."

