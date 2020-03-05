    For Quick Alerts
      Velvet Nagaram Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download

      Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer Tamil film Velvet Nagaram has been leaked online in HD print on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers on the very first day of its release. Directed and written by Manoj Kumar Natarajan, Velvet Nagaram also stars RJ Ramesh Thilak in a pivotal role. The film is now available online for free download.

      Velvet Nagaram marks the debut of director Manoj Kumar Natarajan in the Tamil film industry. According to him, the film is based on a true story which happened in Kodaikanal in 2010. Velvet Nagaram has already created a buzz amongst the masses as the lead actress, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar hit the headlines for speaking about casting couch happening in the industry. She also claimed that she has proof.

      Velvet Nagaram

      Speaking about the film, Velvet Nagaram is a psychological thriller which has been bankrolled by Arun Karthik's Makers Studios. The music of the film is composed by musical-duo Achu Rajamani and Saran Raghavan.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
