    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Venkat Prabhu Shares A Throwback Picture With Ajith And Vijay: Is A Thala-Thalapathy Film On Cards?

      By
      |

      Ajith and Vijay, the Thala and Thalapathy are unarguably two of the biggest stars of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Recently, popular director Venkat Prabhu surprised his fan and followers by posting a throwback picture with Ajith and Vijay on his social media pages. The director shared this special picture with Thala and Thalapathy, on the occasion of the World Siblings Day.

      'Happy siblings day tweeps!! Spread love!! Stop hatred!! #brotherhood #StaySafeStayHome #thalathalapathy #apicofalifetime #dreamcombo #throwbackpic', wrote Venkat Prabhu on his post. The picture is currently winning the internet, and the netizens suggest that this might be a hint that Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay might come together on the silver screen once again.

      Venkat Prabhu Shares A Throwback Picture With Ajith & Vijay: Is A Thala-Thalapathy Film On Cards?

      Venkat Prabhu has always stated that Ajith and Vijay are his dream combo and he wants to direct a film starring the Thala and Thalapathy. In many of his interviews, the filmmaker has expressed his deep desire to bring the biggest stars of Tamil cinema together. According to Venkat, he has already finalised a subject for Ajith and Vijay, if he is able to cast them in a film.

      Read more about: thala ajith vijay venkat prabhu
      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 23:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X