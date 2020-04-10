Venkat Prabhu Shares A Throwback Picture With Ajith And Vijay: Is A Thala-Thalapathy Film On Cards?

Ajith and Vijay, the Thala and Thalapathy are unarguably two of the biggest stars of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Recently, popular director Venkat Prabhu surprised his fan and followers by posting a throwback picture with Ajith and Vijay on his social media pages. The director shared this special picture with Thala and Thalapathy, on the occasion of the World Siblings Day.

'Happy siblings day tweeps!! Spread love!! Stop hatred!! #brotherhood #StaySafeStayHome #thalathalapathy #apicofalifetime #dreamcombo #throwbackpic', wrote Venkat Prabhu on his post. The picture is currently winning the internet, and the netizens suggest that this might be a hint that Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay might come together on the silver screen once again.

Venkat Prabhu has always stated that Ajith and Vijay are his dream combo and he wants to direct a film starring the Thala and Thalapathy. In many of his interviews, the filmmaker has expressed his deep desire to bring the biggest stars of Tamil cinema together. According to Venkat, he has already finalised a subject for Ajith and Vijay, if he is able to cast them in a film.