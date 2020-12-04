Veteran Actress Jayachitra’s Husband Ganesh Passes Away

Actress Jayachitra's husband Ganesh passed away yesterday night (December 3) in Trichy due to ill health. He was laid to rest at his house in Boise Garden, Chennai. Ganesh is survived by his wife Jayachitra and music composer-son Amrish.

Jayachitra had got married to Ganesh in 1983. The couple became parents to son Amrish in 1988. For the unversed, Amrish is an established music composer and singer in Tamil film industry. He got married to Keerthi Hanusha in 2016 and welcomed a daughter in 2019.

Talking about Jayachitra, the veteran actress made her debut as a child actor with Telugu film Bhakta Potana. In 1972, she made her debut as an actress with Gemini Ganesan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kurathi Magan. Jayachitra has featured in popular Tamil films like Bharatha Vilas, Pattikkaattu Raja, Cinema Paithiyam, Pudhiya Raagam and so on. She has even featured in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. Apart from movies, Jayachitra has also acted in TV shows like Alaigal, Sivaranjani and Ranga Vilas.

May Ganesh's soul rest in peace!

