Veteran Cinematographer B Kannan Passes Away

Veteran cinematographer B Kannan passed away today (June 13) due to heart complications. He was 69. The famous personality has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. He was known for his association with popular filmmaker Bharathiraja, and was famously referred to as 'Bharathirajvin Kangal' (Bharathiraja's Eyes).

B Kannan is the son of filmmaker A Bhimsingh and the younger brother of Editor B Lenin. He had been ill for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Reportedly, he was in the state of anxiety and was on a ventilator. His last rites will take place on June 14 at his residence in Alwarpet, Chennai.

The cinematographer has shot several films like Nizhalgai, Tik Tik Tik, Pudhumai Penn, Soora Samhaaram, Captain Magal, Looty and so on. He was the HoD of Cinematography at BOFTA Film Institute. Kannan is survived by wife Kanchana and two daughters- Madhumathi and Janani.

His demise has shocked the entire Kollywood industry. May his soul rest in peace!