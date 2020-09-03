Vetri Maaran’s Remuneration For Suriya’s Vadivasal Will Surprise You!

Not too long ago, Suriya announced his next with Vetri Maaran. Later, the director was also seen unveiling the title of the film as Vadivasal during an event. Since then, fans and followers literally can't get enough of the movie and are awaiting an update from the makers. Well, we don't have an update, but let us share a rumour with you, that has a lot to do with the director's remuneration for the film.

As per buzz, Vetri Maaran has charged a remuneration of Rs 25 crore for the highly-anticipated Vadivasal. It is to be noted that he charged only Rs 6 crore for his recent venture with Dhanush titled Asuran. Though the reason for the spike in remuneration is not known, we are sure that the director will have more to offer with his film, which is why he is charging a whopping amount.

Talking more about the film, Vadivasal will be backed by Kalapuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations. The movie based on the Jallikattu sport practiced in Tamil Nadu, will reportedly start rolling as soon as the lockdown gets lifted. The film will have music composed by talented music composer GV Prakash, who had earlier collaborated with Vetri Maaran in Asuran.

On a related note, Suriya's next Soorarai Pottru is gearing up to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. The gripping biopic helmed by Sudha Kongara features Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

The highly-awaited film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, the film also has music composed by GV Prakash.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru To Get Streamed in 200 Countries?

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru To Make Its Television Premiere On Sun TV On Pongal 2021?