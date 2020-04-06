    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2: This Is When The Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon Project Hits The Theaters!

      By
      |

      Kamal Haasan, the senior actor is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Gautham Menon once again. The duo is joining hands for the sequel of their 2006-released crime thriller, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about the shooting and release of the project, which has been titled Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2.

      According to the reports, Kamal Haasan and Gautham Menon were initially planning to kickstart the project by the beginning of July 2020. But, the shooting of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is now postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The team is now planning to start the principal photography of the ambitious project by the end of August or beginning of September 2020.

      Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2: This Is When The Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon Project Hits The Theaters!

      As per the latest updates, the makers are planning to release the neo-noir action thriller in April or May of 2021, as a summer special release for the year. It has also been speculated that director Gautham Menon might once again team up with popular musician Harris Jayaraj, who had composed the songs and background score for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, for the sequel as well. However, the director and musician have not reacted to the speculations yet.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X