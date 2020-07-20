Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2: This Talented Actress To Join The Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon Project?

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, the Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon movie is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The movie, which is said to be a neo-noir crime thriller just like its prequel Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, is expected to start rolling once the lockdown comes to an end.

According to the latest reports published by a leading online portal, Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is all set to join Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 as the leading lady. If the reports are to be believed, the actress is already in talks with the makers of the Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon project and is likely to sign the dotted line soon.

But, the actress will not have a romantic angle with Kamal Haasan's character DCP Raghavan but will play a pivotal role in the movie. Earlier, it was reported that Anushka Shetty will appear as the female lead in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. But the latest updates suggest that the Baahubali actress is not a part of the Gautham Menon directorial. Jyotika, who played the female lead in the first part, is also not a part of the sequel.

However, the latest reports suggest that Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 is definitely on the pipeline, and is not delayed as reported earlier. The pre-production activities and casting of the crime thriller are progressing on full swing. In that case, leading man Kamal Haasan and director Gautham Menon might soon have an official launch for the project.

As per the reports, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 depicts DCP Raghavan's new investigation that is set is majorly set in London city. However, the shoot will kickstart only after the coronavirus threat comes to an end. Harris Jayaraj will compose the songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by the renowned banner Vels International.

