Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2: What Is The Current Status Of The Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon Project?

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, the second association of the veteran actor Kamal Haasan and the talented filmmaker Gautham Menon was announced in March 2020. The reports regarding the project totally excited the Tamil cinema audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the grand comeback of the actor. It was director Gautham Menon who revealed that he is directing Kamal Haasan once again, in an interview.

The movie, which is a sequel to Kamal-Gautham duo's 2006-released acclaimed neo-noir crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, was originally supposed to start rolling by the beginning of July 2020. Later, it was reported that the project is pushed to September 2020, due to lockdown. However, there are no official updates from the team, after that.

As per the latest reports, writer-director Gautham Menon has already finished the scripting for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. But, in a recent interview, he had hinted that the project will only happen of Kamal Haasan is totally impressed with the screenplay. However, the latest reports suggest that Kamal and Gautham are yet to have a script discussion.