Veyyon Silli: Suriya Reveals The Soorarai Pottru Song Promo Video Mid-Air!

Suriya, the versatile actor of the Tamil film industry is all set to release his ambitious project Soorarai Pottru, very soon. Recently, the actor revealed the much-awaited Veyyon Silli song promo video from the movie, mid-air. The song was released in the event which was held on a SpiceJet Boeing 737, on February 13, Thursday.

Veyyon Silli, which is a romantic number, is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan has lent voice to this beautiful romantic number. The Veyyon Silli promo video, which features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali, has already taken the social media by storm.