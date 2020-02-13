    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veyyon Silli: Suriya Reveals The Soorarai Pottru Song Promo Video Mid-Air!

      By
      |

      Suriya, the versatile actor of the Tamil film industry is all set to release his ambitious project Soorarai Pottru, very soon. Recently, the actor revealed the much-awaited Veyyon Silli song promo video from the movie, mid-air. The song was released in the event which was held on a SpiceJet Boeing 737, on February 13, Thursday.

      Veyyon Silli, which is a romantic number, is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan has lent voice to this beautiful romantic number. The Veyyon Silli promo video, which features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali, has already taken the social media by storm.

      Veyyon Silli Promo Video From Suriyas Soorarai Pottru

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X