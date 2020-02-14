Veyyon Silli: Suriya Reveals The Soorarai Pottru Song Promo Video Mid-Air!

Suriya, the versatile actor of the Tamil film industry is all set to release his ambitious project Soorarai Pottru, this April. Recently, the actor revealed the much-awaited Veyyon Silli song promo video from the movie, mid-air. The song was released in the event which was held on a SpiceJet Boeing 737, on February 13, Thursday.

Veyyon Silli, which is a romantic number, is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan has lent voice to this beautiful romantic number. The Veyyon Silli promo video, which features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali, has already taken the social media by storm.

The 1.26 minutes long song promo video has crossed 1 Million views and 144 K likes on YouTube within the first few hours of its release and is trending in the No.1 position. The makers have also released the Veyyon Silli lyrical video along with the song promo video, through the Sony Music South official channel.

According to the sources close to the project, the audio launch of Soorarai Pottru is expected to be held at the Chennai International Airport. The sources suggest that the makers are planning to do the promotions based on the theme of the movie, which is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara, who rose to fame with the Madhavan starring sports drama Irudhi Suttru. The project is penned by director Sudha Kongara herself, along with Shalini Ushadevi, Aalif Surti, Ganesha, and Vijaya Kumar.

Jackie Shroff, the senior Bollywood actor essays a pivotal role in the movie, which features some popular faces of the Tamil film industry and Bollywood, including Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, Sampath Raj, Vivek Prasanna, and so on in the supporting roles. Soorarai Pottru is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

