Video: Sandy’s Rajinikanth Style Lungi Dance Goes Wrong, All Thanks To London Police

Novel Coronavirus lockdown has made many celebrities recall their memorable incidences. Many celebrities have shared their funny yet interesting throwback videos on social media handles, to entertain their fans during these boring lockdown days. Following this trend, popular choreographer Sandy recently shared a funny throwback video of himself on Instagram.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sandy wrote, "Ayo police-u ? fun time in london."

In the video, one can see, Sandy dancing to the steps of Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta theme music, on the streets of London. His Rajinikanth style dance indeed caught everyone's attention. However, the funny dance video goes wrong, when he sees a London police car parked at the end of the street. And after seeing it, Sandy hides his face with the lungi. Hilarious, isn't it?

Ever since Sandy uploaded this video, his followers are giving thumbs up for the entertaining video amid these boring lockdown days. A few days ago, he had also shared a throwback video of his class and stated that he misses his practice sessions, class and students a lot. He wrote, "Throwback to my practice sessions ?￰ﾟﾘﾓ Missing my class & students a lotttt ?￰ﾟﾘﾩ @sandys_dance_official !! Hopefully we will get over this sooner and get back to our life ❤️❤️❤️".

Sandy became a household name after choreographing winning teams in the dance reality show, Maanada Mayilada on Kalaignar TV. The choreographer later shifted his base to Vijay TV. Sandy shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. He was declared as the runner up of the show.

