Vignesh Shivan Blasts At A Fan Who Trolled Him For Wishing Nayanthara’s Mom On Mother’s Day

Vignesh Shivan’s Mother’s Day Post

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2020 (May 10), Vignesh Shivan shared a post for his ladylove Nayanthara's mom. He captioned it as, "Happy Mother's Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you've done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu." Well, this is indeed a cute gesture by the filmmaker.

Vignesh Shivan Attacked By A Fan

Vignesh Shivan's post for Nayanthara's mom didn't go well with one of his fan, who slammed the filmmaker and asked him to wish his mother.

Vignesh Shivan’s Befitting Reply

After the comment, Vignesh Shivan silenced his fan with a unique reply. Vignesh wrote, "I wished bro..happy mother's day to you too...she has given birth to such a nice kind hearted person like you..God Bless her'."

Vignesh Shivan’s Lovely Post For His Mom

Many people didn't notice that Vignesh wished his mom before Nayanthara's. He shared a picture of his mom Meena Kumari and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day our access to God everyday ... the most selfless characters in our lives ! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! love you mommy & my sister #happymothersday #godbless."