    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vignesh Shivan Blasts At A Fan Who Trolled Him For Wishing Nayanthara’s Mom On Mother’s Day

      By
      |

      Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are in a relationship for a long time. The duo never fails to flaunt their love on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute posts.

      Vignesh Shivana and Nayanthara

      On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is also very expressive, when anyone takes a dig at his loved ones. And recently, he did the same.

      Vignesh Shivan’s Mother’s Day Post

      Vignesh Shivan’s Mother’s Day Post

      On the occasion of Mother's Day 2020 (May 10), Vignesh Shivan shared a post for his ladylove Nayanthara's mom. He captioned it as, "Happy Mother's Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you've done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu." Well, this is indeed a cute gesture by the filmmaker.

      Vignesh Shivan Attacked By A Fan

      Vignesh Shivan Attacked By A Fan

      Vignesh Shivan's post for Nayanthara's mom didn't go well with one of his fan, who slammed the filmmaker and asked him to wish his mother.

      Vignesh Shivan’s Befitting Reply

      Vignesh Shivan’s Befitting Reply

      After the comment, Vignesh Shivan silenced his fan with a unique reply. Vignesh wrote, "I wished bro..happy mother's day to you too...she has given birth to such a nice kind hearted person like you..God Bless her'."

      Vignesh Shivan’s Lovely Post For His Mom

      Vignesh Shivan’s Lovely Post For His Mom

      Many people didn't notice that Vignesh wished his mom before Nayanthara's. He shared a picture of his mom Meena Kumari and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day our access to God everyday ... the most selfless characters in our lives ! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! love you mommy & my sister #happymothersday #godbless."

      On a professional note, Vignesh Shivan's next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The shooting will start soon after the lockdown gets over.

      Also Read : Vignesh Shivan Is Keen On Having Babies With Nayanthara; Here's The Proof

      Also Read : Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Enter The Wedlock Soon? Deets Inside!

      Read more about: vignesh shivan nayanthara
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X