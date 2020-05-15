Vignesh Shivan Blasts At A Fan Who Trolled Him For Wishing Nayanthara’s Mom On Mother’s Day
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are in a relationship for a long time. The duo never fails to flaunt their love on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute posts.
On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is also very expressive, when anyone takes a dig at his loved ones. And recently, he did the same.
Vignesh Shivan’s Mother’s Day Post
On the occasion of Mother's Day 2020 (May 10), Vignesh Shivan shared a post for his ladylove Nayanthara's mom. He captioned it as, "Happy Mother's Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you've done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu." Well, this is indeed a cute gesture by the filmmaker.
Vignesh Shivan Attacked By A Fan
Vignesh Shivan's post for Nayanthara's mom didn't go well with one of his fan, who slammed the filmmaker and asked him to wish his mother.
Vignesh Shivan’s Befitting Reply
After the comment, Vignesh Shivan silenced his fan with a unique reply. Vignesh wrote, "I wished bro..happy mother's day to you too...she has given birth to such a nice kind hearted person like you..God Bless her'."
Vignesh Shivan’s Lovely Post For His Mom
Many people didn't notice that Vignesh wished his mom before Nayanthara's. He shared a picture of his mom Meena Kumari and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day our access to God everyday ... the most selfless characters in our lives ! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! love you mommy & my sister #happymothersday #godbless."
On a professional note, Vignesh Shivan's next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The shooting will start soon after the lockdown gets over.
