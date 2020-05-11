Vignesh Shivan Is Keen On Having Babies With Nayanthara; Here’s The Proof

Vignesh Shivan’s Post

On the occasion of Mother's Day (May 10), Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of Nayanthara with a cute kid on Instagram. Vignesh wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children."

Vignesh Shivan’s Wish For Nayanthara

In the post, Nayanthara can be seen holding a baby. Vignesh got emotional by seeing Nayanthara's gesture towards a kid and expressed his wish to have babies with her. This caption indirectly shows how serious he is about Nayanthara. Let's see when will Vignesh's wish come true.

Nayanthara Feels Positive With Vignesh

After breaking up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara has gone through a very bad phase of her life. However, after getting into a relationship with Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara is feeling positive as she also tattooed ‘Positivity' on her hand. Speaking about her breakup with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara had said, "I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time."

Future Projects

Nayanthara will next be seen in, her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead role.