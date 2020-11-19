Vignesh Shivan Misses GF Nayanthara’s Birthday Celebration; Says ‘Missed Being Around Yet Happy’

Popular South actress Nayanthara turned 36 yesterday (November 18), and on the special day, her family members hosted a surprise birthday celebration for the Lady Superstar. The actress had a gala time with her family, but her director-beau Vignesh Shivan missed the celebration, as he was busy with some work commitments.

Despite missing the special day of his ladylove, the director shared a set of pictures from Nayanthara's birthday celebration with a lovely caption. Vignesh Shivan wrote, "How sweeet!!! Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible :)) our dearest chaaaach:)) missed being around yet happy."

In the above pictures, one can see, Nayanthara looking gorgeous in a black gown. She enjoyed her birthday night with family members, as they surprised her with amazing birthday cakes, flowers and décor. Apart from these pictures, Vignesh also shared the teaser of Nayanthara's upcoming film Netrikann on social media, while wishing her. Notably, the thriller is being produced by Vignesh Shivan and directed by Milind Rau. Netrikann teaser has been getting positive reviews from the masses.

Talking about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship, they have been dating each other for five years now. Reports were stating that they could get married by the end of this year. However, Vignesh categorically denied the reports and said that they will get married, once they complete their respective work commitments.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar film Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in key roles.

