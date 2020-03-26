Vijay And Master Team Practice Social Distancing: Malavika Mohanan Shares A Special Picture!

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema was supposed to release his much-awaited project Master, this April. But the release of Master has been pushed indefinitely due to the all India lockdown which has been observed to prevent COVID 19. Interestingly, Vijay is now practicing social distancing with the Master team.

Recently, Malavika Mohanan, the leading lady of the project shared the picture of a group video chat including Vijay, music director Anirudh Ravichander, and producer Jagadish, on her official social media pages. Malavika revealed that the Master team is observing social distancing and has been using video chat facility to connect with each other.

Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! ☺️ How we hang out when we can’t really hang out 😋

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

The pretty actress shared the picture with a special caption, that includes the lines of 'Kutti Story' the viral song from Master. 'Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! ☺️ How we hang out when we can't really hang out 😋 Team 'Master' is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss', wrote Malavika Mohanan on her post.

Malavika Mohanan's post has already taken social media by storm, and the netizens are heaping praises over the Master team for promoting social distancing. However, a group of audiences is upset about the fact that Vijay Sethupathi, the actor who appears as the lead antagonist in the project, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are missing in the picture.

The release of Master might get postponed to June 2020, since the countries like the USA have opted for a complete theater shut down for the next 6 to 12 weeks. The makers decided to push the release because of the absence of overseas releasing centers, which will definitely affect the box office collections of the movie.

Master, which is said to be an out and out action thriller, marks Vijay's first onscreen collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project is produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Creations.

Also Read:

Master Trailer: Reason Why Makers Of The Vijay Starrer Didn't Release The Trailer on 25th March!