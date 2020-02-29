Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Wrap Up Master: New Picture Of The Duo Take Social Media By Storm!

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the Thalapathy and Makkal Selvan of the Tamil film industry finally wrapped up the shoot of Master, their first film together. The duo recently celebrated the completion of the shoot of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial by having an intimate wrap party on the sets of the project.

The new picture of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, which was clicked during the Master wrap party is now taking social media by storm. The heartwarming picture hints that the Thalapathy and Makkal Selvan of Tamil cinema share a warm bond on real life, despite appearing as the protagonist and antagonist respectively, in the project.

If the reports are to be believed, Master might not hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, as expected earlier. It is because the post-production of the project is yet to begin and VFX work is pending. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are now planning to release the Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer on May 1, 2020, thus coinciding with Thala Ajith's birthday.