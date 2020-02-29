Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Wrap Up Master: New Picture Of The Duo Take Social Media By Storm!

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the Thalapathy and Makkal Selvan of the Tamil film industry finally wrapped up the shoot of Master, their first film together. The duo recently celebrated the completion of the shoot of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial by having an intimate wrap party on the sets of the project.

The new picture of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, which was clicked during the Master wrap party is now taking social media by storm. The heartwarming picture hints that the Thalapathy and Makkal Selvan of Tamil cinema share a warm bond on real life, despite appearing as the protagonist and antagonist respectively, in the project.

If the reports are to be believed, Master might not hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, as expected earlier. It is because the post-production of the project is yet to begin and VFX work is pending. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are now planning to release the Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer on May 1, 2020, thus coinciding with Thala Ajith's birthday.

According to the latest updates, the much-awaited audio launch event of Master will be held in Vijay's hometown Coimbatore in March 2020. Even though it was initially reported that the audio launch event might happen in Chennai, the sources close to the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial states that the makers have already finished Coimbatore for the event. Thalapathy's Vijay's speech is one of the main factors that raise the expectations over the Master audio launch.

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay is appearing in the role of James Durairaj aka JD Master in the movie, which features Petta fame Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Master will feature an extensive star cast, including Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman, Sanjeev, Srinath, Azhagan Perumal, VJ Ramya, and so on in the supporting roles.

