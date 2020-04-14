Vijay Is Worried For Son Sanjay: Is The Star Kid Stranded In Canada?

The entire world is currently fighting the COVID_19 crisis. As we all know, several Indian citizens are stranded in the various parts of the world due to the lockdown. As per the latest updates, Jason Sanjay, the son of Thalapathy Vijay is currently stranded in Canada, where he has been pursuing the higher studies.

According to the reports, Vijay and his family are deeply worried about Sanjay, who has been stuck in Canada. Even though the country has recorded comparatively less coronavirus cases so far, a complete lockdown has been implied to control the pandemic. This has totally put the life of migrants, especially students in difficulty.

Sanjay, the song of Vijay and Sangeetha, has been pursuing a course in filmmaking in Canada from the past one year. Recently, the star kid had made headlines by directing a few short films. If the reports are to be true, Jason Sanjay is planning to pursue a career in Tamil films once he returns back.