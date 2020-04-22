    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay Makes A Hefty Donation Of Rs 1.30 Crore To The Coronavirus Relief Funds Of 6 States

      By
      |

      Thalapathy's recent donation towards relief funds of the centre and the southern states goes well with Superstar Rajinikanth's mass dialogue from Baba, "Naan late-aah vanthalum, latestaa varuven" (Even if I come late, I will be the latest). Well, the actor, who donated a huge amount of Rs 1.30 crore has won the hearts of the people with his kind act. The amount has been split into 8 parts, with Rs 25 lakh to the PM relief fund, Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM relief fund, Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India), Rs 5 lakh to Karnataka CM relief fund, Rs 5 lakh to Telangana CM relief fund, Rs 5 lakh to Andhra CM relief fund, and Rs 5 lakh to Pondicherry CM relief fund. Besides these, the Sarkar actor has donated a certain amount to the fan clubs, in order to directly help the affected people.

      vijay

      Here is the list.

      PM relief fund- Rs 25 lakh

      TN CM relief fund- Rs 50 lakh

      Kerala CM relief fund - Rs 10 lakh

      FEFSI - Rs 25 lakh

      Karnataka CM relief fund - Rs 5lakh

      Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund -Rs 5 lakh

      Telangana CM relief fund - Rs 5 lakh

      Pondicherry CM relief fund -Rs 5 lakh

      A few weeks ago, actors- Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, and others had grabbed the headlines for helping the central and state governments, to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. There was also news and as to why Vijay was refraining from donating and, well, his donation is the best and humble reply to them all.

      Talking about his next project Master, the movie will have a pan-India release with a release, coming out in 5 different languages, eventually becoming Vijay's first multilingual film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Subramanian, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, and Sriman in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators, the movie might have the first look poster released on his birthday, i.e, on June 22.

