Vijay On Signing Spree: To Be Part Of Three Projects Post Lockdown?

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is rumoured to be in a signing spree. As per the latest reports, the Master actor is planning to break the norm of signing one project at a time. If the rumours are to be believed, Vijay is planning to sign three projects, once the lockdown comes to an end.

Yes, you heard it right. The first project the actor might sign is the upcoming AR Murugadoss directorial, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. The project, which is said to be a sequel to Vijay-AR Murugadoss duo's blockbuster outing Thuppakki, is expected to start rolling in November 2020.

It has been also rumoured that Vijay might join hands with Atlee Kumar, the Bigil director once again, for his 66th outing in Tamil cinema. Some unconfirmed reports have suggested that Atlee has already began the scripting for the project, which is said to be a sequel to the actor-director duo's much-loved first collaboration, Theri.

Recently, Arunraja Kamaraj, the lyricist-director who has associated with Vijay in Master as a songwriter, has confirmed that he is planning to collaborate with the star for his upcoming directorial venture.