Vijay’s Bigil Co-Star Arun Alexander Passes Away At 48

Actor and dubbing artist Arun Alexander passed away yesterday (December 28, 2020) due to heart attack. He was 48. The actor had shared screen space with Vijay in his previous hit Bigil. He was known for his powerful voice-overs in Kollywood. Apart from doing voice-overs, Arun Alexander had also featured in some popular films like Kolamavu Kokila, Kaithi and others.

Arun Alexander's death has indeed shocked the entire Tamil film industry. Many celebs mourned his sudden demise on Twitter.

Lokesh Kanagaraj According to a report published in a leading portal, Arun Alexander's last film will be Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shocked with his death, Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted, "Dint expect you'll leave us this soon na... couldn't control my tears...you will be irreplaceable and you'll always live in my heart na..." (sic) Rathna Kumar Rathna Kumar wrote, "This is cruel. Rest in peace anna. #RIPArunAlexander." Sundeep Kishan Actor Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "Was such a terrific talent...will miss you brother...rest in peace...#ArunAlexander."

Arun Alexander is survived by his wife Shobha Alexander. His last film Master will release on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal next year.

May his soul rest in peace!

