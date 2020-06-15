Vijay's Birthday: The Common DP Takes Social Media By Storm!

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to celebrate his 46th birthday on June 22, 2020. As reported earlier, Vijay has requested his fans to not conduct grand celebrations on his birthday, as the world is currently fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the fans of the Master actor are planning to have wide celebrations on social media platforms, on their idol's birthday.

Interestingly, the Vijay fans recently released the much-awaited common DP for the Thalapathy's 46th birthday, this officially kickstarting the celebrations. The stunning birthday common DP is now taking social media by storm and has been shared by both the popular celebs from the Tamil film industry and the audiences.

As per the latest reports, the Vijay fans are now planning to make their idol trend on all the social media platforms with special birthday posts and mashup videos, on June 22. The sources close to the actor suggest that there will be some major announcements regarding Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming projects on his 46th birthday.