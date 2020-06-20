Vijay’s Fan-Made Motion Poster With Vaathi Coming BGM Is A Sure Thing To Watch On Internet Today

Looks like Vijay fans literally can't keep calm with the actor's birthday around the corner. After the recent birthday poster release of Vijay by the makers of his upcoming venture Master, a fan-made motion poster of the actor has gone viral on social media.

The motion poster with 'Vaathi Coming' BGM from the movie, has totally amazed the other fans of Vijay, who are changing their respective display picture on social media with the snap taken from the motion poster. In the video, the actor can be seen walking down the chessboard patterned floor as the clock makes the 'tick-tock' sound. He is finally seen sitting in style on a throne with Thalapathy Vijay written on it.

Watch the motion poster here:

Talking about the poster released by the makers of Master earlier, it shows Vijay's sculpture and a few men at work, who are none other than the actor himself. Vijay's different characters in Tamil movies have been featured in the poster, who are sculpting a bigger image of the actor. The characters featured are from his hit movies Ghilli (2004), Mersal (2017), Pokkiri (2007), Thuppakki (2012) and Bigil (2019).

Reports suggest that the actor has decided to call off his birthday celebrations on June 22. He has also requested all Vijay fan clubs of Tamil Nadu to not engage in any kind of celebration owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio. The highly anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying supporting roles.

