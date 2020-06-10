    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay's Master: Anirudh Ravichander Reveals Vaathi Raid Reaction Video!

      Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer is unarguably the most awaited Tamil film of the year. The songs of Master have set the social media on fire and constantly at the top spot of the hit charts. Recently, music director Anirudh Ravichander posted a special video on his social media pages, thus revealing the first reaction to Vaathi Raid song.

      'Time : 645 am approx one random morning.. Our reaction at the studio when we heard the beat of #VaathiRaid for the first time 🥁', wrote Anirudh on his post. From the highly interesting video, it is evident that the crew of Master was totally impressed with the brilliantly composed Vaathi Raid beats.

      The interesting video came out as a great relief for the diehard fans of Vijay and Tamil cinema audiences who were eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Vaathi Raid, which is a unique, fast number is one of the most-loved Tamil songs of recent times. The lyrical video of Vaathi Raid has crossed 14 Million views on YouTube so far.

