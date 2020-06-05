Vijay’s Master Directly Releasing On Amazon Prime After The Streaming Giant Offers Rs 175 Crore?

Vijay's upcoming film, Master, was slated to release worldwide on April 9. However, due to the sudden outbreak of novel Coronavirus, the film's release has been postponed indefinitely. There have been several speculations about the newly proposed release date of the film. There are also reports that the movie has high chances of getting a release either on a festive day or on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. Considering the festive season, one cannot rule out the chances of Master releasing on Diwali or Navratri, as many of Vijay's movies have been released on special days.

Well now, we have a new update about the release of the movie, which might give you a shock. The grapevine suggests that the movie has a high chance of getting an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, you read that right! With the current lockdown going on, the Tamil Nadu government might allow makers to shoot their respective films, with limited cast and crew members, but opening theatres like before will take at least three months to recuperate.

There are rumours that suggest that the American streaming company, Amazon Prime Video has approached the makers with an offer of Rs 175 crore for the direct release of the film on their platform. Whereas the production company is not impressed with the amount promised and has reportedly demanded Rs 225 crore. Well, we will have to wait and watch to see if the steaming company gets lucky at the negotiation table. However, there has been no confirmation about the same from either side.

Interestingly, Thalapathy's last venture Bigil's streaming rights were bagged by Amazon Prime Video.

Coming back to the movie, Master will be the first multilingual movie of Vijay's career. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will be released in 5 different languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the movie will feature Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles.

