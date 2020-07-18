    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay's Master: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Makes An Interesting Revelation!

      Master, the highly anticipated upcoming Vijay starrer will hit the theaters once the lockdown ends. The action thriller, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, is one of the most awaited projects of Tamil cinema. In a recent interaction with the fans, director Lokesh Kanagaraj made an interesting revelation about Master.

      Interestingly, the young filmmaker revealed that he has finished the post-production of the Vijay starrer, and has already watched the movie. According to Lokesh Kangaraj, he has already watched Master for around 10 times, as a part of the final touches and each time the movie was as entertaining as the first time.

      Vijays Master: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Makes An Interesting Revelation!

      The talented director's words have totally excited the Vijay fans and Tamil cinema audiences, who have been eagerly waiting to watch Master on big screens soon. From Lokesh Kanagaraj's revelation, it is now confirmed that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is not just a film of his fans, but will also satisfy the neutral audiences who want to watch good cinema.

