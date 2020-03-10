Income Tax Raid On Master Producer Lalith Kumar?

Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer has reportedly landed in trouble once again. As per the latest reports, income tax officials are currently conducting raids at the residence and office of Lalith Kumar, the co-producer of Master. If the reports are to be believed, the raid had started yesterday (March 9, 2020) and is still continuing.

The income tax department is getting involved with Vijay and his close associates for the second time this year. An income tax raid was held at the actor's residences in Saligramam and Paniyur in February 2020. The Thalapathy of Tamil cinema was bought to Chennai from the sets of Master in Neyveli, for a thirty-six hours-long interrogation.

More details regarding the income tax raid at the Master producer Lalith Kumar's place is expected to be revealed soon. The Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starter, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is co-produced by Lalith Kumar's home banner Seven Screen Entertainments.

According to the reports, producer Lalith Kumar's banner Seven Screen Entertainments is also backing several popular upcoming projects of the Tamil cinema, including the Vikram starring upcoming action thriller Cobra, Vijay Sethupathi project Tuglak Darbar, Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara starring Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathuvaakkula Rendu Kaadhal, and so on.

The much-awaited audio launch function of Master, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay Sethupathi, is slated to be held on March 15, Sunday in Chennai. The makers are planning to conduct the Master audio launch as a close-door event due to the Corona Virus scare in the country. However, the event will have a live telecast on Sun TV from 6.30 PM.

Also Read:

Vaathi Coming Song: Thara Local Kutthu From The Vijay Starrer Master!

Master Audio Launch: Date, TV Timings, Venue, When And Where To Watch