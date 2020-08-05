Vijay's Master Is Not Getting Released On Amazon Prime, Confirms Producer

Master, the Vijay starring action thriller was rumoured to be releasing on Amazon Prime for this Independence day. The rumours started doing rounds after the OTT giant Amazon Prime released the list of the upcoming films in their platform. Surprisingly, Master was listed under the list of films that will be released on August 14, 2020.

Even though a group of audiences was happy about the Vijay starrer finally being released, the fans of the actor were thoroughly disappointed. However, the producer of Master has now put an end to the reports, through a recent tweet. Seven screen studios, the banner which co-produced the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, confirmed that it is the Korean film Master that is getting released on Amazon Prime.

It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay ’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release 😊😊 https://t.co/ncTTW5lttc — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 4, 2020

The makers have also confirmed that the Vijay starrer will get the massive theatrical release it deserves, once the world comes back to normalcy. However, the clarification from the production banner itself has finally put an end to the ongoing rumours. The Vijay fans are reportedly relieved with the revelation of the makers.

Master will mark Vijay's first collaboration with the popular filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features the actor in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, a college dean who is also said to be an undercover drug peddler. Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist, the notorious gangster Bhavani. Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie.

Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, VJ Ramya, Gouri G Kishan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score. Sathyan Sooryan is the director of photography. Philomin Raj handles the editing. Master is produced by the banner XB Creations, in association with Seven Screen Studios.

