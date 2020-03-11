    For Quick Alerts
      Kutti Story: The First Single Of Vijay's Master Crosses 30 Million Views!

      Kutti Story, the first single from the highly anticipated upcoming Vijay starrer Master, is one of the most-celebrated singles of recent times. The lyrical video of Kutty Story, which was released on February 14, 2020, has now crossed 30 Million views on YouTube. The reports are officially confirmed by Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of Master.

      The first single from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial garnered the attention of the audiences with the unique animation in the lyrical video. The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is sung by the lead actor Vijay, himself. The song is penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

