Kutti Story: The First Single Of Vijay's Master Crosses 30 Million Views!

Kutti Story, the first single from the highly anticipated upcoming Vijay starrer Master, is one of the most-celebrated singles of recent times. The lyrical video of Kutty Story, which was released on February 14, 2020, has now crossed 30 Million views on YouTube. The reports are officially confirmed by Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of Master.

The first single from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial garnered the attention of the audiences with the unique animation in its lyrical video. The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is sung by the lead actor Vijay, himself. The song is penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

Recently, the team had revealed the second single from the Vijay starrer, Vaathi Coming through the official social media platforms of the cast and crew members. The lyrical video of the Vaathi Coming, which is being called as Kuthu Song, has crossed 4.7 Million on YouTube within the first 11 hours of its release.

The much-awaited Master audio launch event will be held at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai, on March 15, Sunday. According to the sources, the audio launch event of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be a closed-door, invite-only event. However, the highly anticipated event will have a live telecast at Sun TV from 6.30 PM on the same day.

The shooting of Master was completed in a 129-days long single schedule. According to the sources close to the project, lead actor Vijay has already begun dubbing for his portions in the movie. The post-production activities of Master are going on in full swing.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will feature Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Master, which is produced by XB Creations, will hit the theatres in April 2020.

